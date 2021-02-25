Kempton Skybet Grade 2 right up Trevor’s Street!





By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nicholls trained Atholl Street (3.00) owned by Trevor Hemmings and ridden by Harry Cobden is tipped to win the Grade 2 Sky Bet Dovecote C1 Novices’ Hurdle over 2m at Kempton Park on Saturday.

Olly Murphy trained Gunsight Ridge (1.15) ridden by Aidan Coleman is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C3 Handicap Hurdle over 2m 5f, carrying 10st 9lbs, having carried 11st 12lb in a C4 over 2m at Newbury in January.

Ga Law (1.50) trained by Jamie Snowden is tipped to win the Grade Two Pendil Novices’ Chase over 2m 4f.

Alan King trained Tritonic (2.25) is tipped to win the C1 Grade 2 Juvenile Hurdle over 2m under Adrian Heskin.

Al Dancer (3.35) trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Grade 3 C1 Handicap Chase over 3m.

Philip Hobbs trained Awake At Midnight (4.10) is tipped to win the Class 3 Handicap Chase over 2m 3f under Richard Johnson.

Ben Pauling trained Guardino (4.45) is selected each-way in the Open National Hunt Flat race over 2 miles ridden by Nico De Boinville.

