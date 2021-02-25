Following public demand, a multipurpose room is being added to the Main Sports Hall in the Municipal Sports Center, currently earmarked for spinning classes, at a cost of euro 41,763. Additional work, now completed, also included new surfaces for the 3 paddle courts costing euro 13,370.

When visiting the centre last week, the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, said that “the works represent a significant improvement for residents of the coast. We have made a great effort to resume the activity of this center and we work to offer the best possible service”.

The Municipal Sports Center was closed for over 2 years, leaving 30,000 residents on the Orihuela Costa without any sports facility, only reopening its doors recently after the award of the centre’s management to Vectoris SL.

