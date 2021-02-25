



They have experienced their worst weeks in many years, but the province’s public hospitals are now beginning to stabilise their situation and regain a normalcy that they have not experienced for many months.

For the first time in many months, the occupation of beds by patients with coronavirus is now slightly below the national average, both on the main floors and in Intensive care.

This is reflected in the latest data update published on Thursday by the Ministry of Health, which shows there are currently 1,233 patients with covid-19 being treated in main wards, an average bed occupancy of 10.45%, while the national average stands at 10.67%.

The Community’s ICUs had 332 patients infected with SARS-CoV 2, which translates into an occupancy of 29.64% compared to the average occupancy of 30.55% across the whole of Spain.