Horadada Youth Information Centre joins Eurodesk program





Eurodesk is a European youth information network made up of more than 800 centres across Europe. This new service offers information to young people between 16 and 30 years of age on topics such as accommodation in European Countries and discounts, (youth hostels), education, training and working in Europe, resources on job searches abroad, traveling in Europe, Youth travel cards, youth exchanges, scholarships, European youth volunteering, as well as many otherEuropean projects, programs and initiatives.

If you are within the age range and interested in Europe, this is your Point of Contact.

Contact by email: es051@eurodesk.eu or office at Ramón y Cajal 21, in Pilar de la Horadada. Tel: 96 676 77 99, WhatsApp: 652 21 66 21 or on the web https://europa.eu/youth/home_es

The opening hours for Eurodesk enquiries, by appointment, are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 09:00 to 13:30, and Wednesday from 16:00 to 19:30.