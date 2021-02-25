Channon trained Mahale and Single Lingfield Betway tilts





By Andrew Atkinson

Mick Channon trained Mahale (1.25) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Betway Maiden Stakes at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Former England and Southampton footballer Channon is noted in saddling Single (3.43) 8st 13lb selected each-way (14-1) in the Betway Casino Handicap over 1m7f, ridden by 5lbs claimer George Bass.

Convertible (11.45) trained by Hugo Palmer and ridden by Ryan Moore. Oriental Art (ew) (12.20). Grove Ferry (12.55). Rocket Action (2.05).

Felix (2.40) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Grade 3 Betway Winter Derby Stakes over 1m 2f ridden by Hollie Doyle.

Marco Botti trained Felix was noted when finishing 1/2 length second behind Andrew Balding trained 8-13f Bangkok this month.

Songkran (3.10) ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to win the Class 3 Betway Handicap over 1m 4f, carrying 9st 2lbs, having carried 9st 12lbs when finishing second in a C4 at Lingfield this month.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.35 Wetlands. 2.10 Disco Des Plages. 2.45 Lady Tremaine. 3.15 Big River (ew). 3.50 Hooligan. 4.25 Demi Song (ew). 5.00 Burrows Diamond (ew).

