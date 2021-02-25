



By Andrew Atkinson

Quesada resident Lynne Mcintrye has been left devastated after losing an expensive diamond white gold necklace she has worn for 16 years.

“I am absolutely devastated that I’ve lost the necklace that I’ve worn every day since my husband bought me it 16 years ago,” Lynne told The Leader.

Lynne said: “I went to Jo’s Hairdressers to make an appointment, when I went out in San Luis.

“I then went to Aldi, Tesco Food Co. I’ve been back retracing my tracks, asking if it has been found.

“The diamond, white gold necklace was very expensive and if anyone finds it can they please let me know.”

If you have found the necklace please contact The Leader at: office@theleader.info or telephone 600 228 616