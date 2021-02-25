80 euro Fine for hanging mask on Rear view mirror.





I do it myself, but not anymore, and that is hang my face mask on the rear-view mirror, because in a statement issued last week by the Guardia Civil it is noted that anything that affects the driver’s vision, and they quoted this specific act, is an offense, which is punishable by a fine of 80 euros.

Over the last year, the mask has become an essential accessory due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the supply problems that we saw last spring, the Government made its use mandatory in public spaces.

It is also mandatory to use a mask in the car, when using the vehicle with a non-cohabitant, and the Police and Civil Guard agents issue regular fines of 100 euros to anyone who does not comply,

The exception is children under six years of age or people who are medically exempt.