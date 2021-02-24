



Infections and hospitalizations continue to decline but the number of deaths remains high

The Valencian Community has recorded 530 new cases of coronavirus and 63 new deaths according to the figures produced by the Ministry of Health this Wednesday.

Of the 530 new cases, 37 are in Castellón, 228 in Alicante and 265 in Valencia. In total, since the pandemic broke out, 376,582 infections have been registered: 38,551 in total in Castellón, 141,636 in total in Alicante and 196,393 in Valencia.

However the number of deaths, 63 in the last 24 hrs, are still very high. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,553 people : 749 in the province of Castellón, 2,462 in Alicante and 3,342 in Valencia.

Discharges once again outnumber the new cases with 2,052 patients recovered bringing the total to 369,154 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began. There are currently 12,356 active cases, which represents 3.18% of the total positives.

More good news is that vaccinations continue: 100,996 people have received the two doses of the vaccine in the Valencian Community , while a total of 288,735 first doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,351 people admitted, seventy less than 24 hours ago : 128 in the province of Castellón, with 20 patients in the ICU; 581 in the province of Alicante, 133 of them in the ICU; and 642 in the province of Valencia, 165 of them in ICU.

The number of positive cases in nursing homes have been reduced to 99 (9 in the province of Castellón, 31 in the province of Alicante and 59 in the province of Valencia), 17 centres of functional diversity (2 in the province Castellón, 3 in the province of Alicante and 12 in the province of Valencia) and 3 centres for minors (1 in the province of Alicante and 2 in the province of Valencia).

There are 18n positive cases with residents, 34 staff and 1

New positive workers: 342 residents have died.

Currently, 47 residences are under active health control surveillance in the Valencian Community : 6 in the province of Castellón, 17 in the province of Alicante and 24 in the province of Valencia.

There have been 18 new outbreaks since the last update : 1 in the province of Castellón, 10 in the province of Alicante and 7 in the province of Valencia.