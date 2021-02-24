



With so much choice around, how can we possibly know who to turn to, when all we want is the knowledge that we will be getting quality workmanship.

There is a simple answer to that question; we turn to a company who are specialists at what they do, who give their clients exactly what they want, a company that clearly focusses on quality.

One such company is R&R Construction, who have been established and operating on the Costa Blanca since 2004. Where many have come and gone, they still have that proven track record that shows they can meet your every need.

But what about the quality angle, well, again, they satisfy that criteria too. If we think of quality motor cars, tools, watches or cookware, we might well think of Germany as the epitome of that quality, we might also read in the news how German engineering and business are leading the way in Europe.

The tradesmen at R&R Construction are all German trained, taking that quality standard into your home with every task that they carry out.​

R & R Construction are proud that much of their business continues to come from repeat customers and client referrals. Regardless of the size or nature of each construction project, the company is committed to generating personalised, innovative, and quality-driven solutions that reflect customer expectations and deliver superior outcome.

At R & R the approach is simple, they aim to build and develop more than just great construction projects. They want to create lasting relationships, with quality and pride in the work they do and those they work with.

Specialising in property maintenance, general construction, air conditioning, plumbing and electrics the company really does provide a ‘one stop construction service’.

With reliable craftsmen who provide quality-assured work they are equally at home constructing and fitting indoor bathrooms and kitchens, as they are working outside, replacing that patio or erecting a new extension.

Following the maxim ‘No job is too big or too small,’ R & R Construction Services pay the same attention and expertise to all projects, whatever their size.

With a final word from owner, Richard Ward, “We are here to make sure that your project – whatever its size – is done the right way. We want YOU to be completely satisfied”.

“So, whatever you need, call us for a free quotation”.

One-Stop Service Call: 662 088 965