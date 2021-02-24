San Fulgencio – New sewer system for Avda de la Libertad





San Fulgencio invests 112,026 euros in the renovation of the sewer system on Avenida de la Libertad

The works will replace the current concrete pipes with new materials to end water losses and infiltrations to the subsoil

The Mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, and the Councilor for Works and Services, Francisco Molero, have visited the works on Avenida de la Libertad, in the urban area of the municipality. The works involve the renovation of the sewer section located between Jorge Juan and Vereda de San Isidro streets. Some works that the council has defined as “very necessary” due to the poor condition of this part of the sewer system, both due to its age and the materials that had been used for its construction.

The Hidraqua company, awarded the service, will be in charge of carrying out these works, which, as the project technician, Elena García, has pointed out, is aimed at replacing the current section of concrete pipes, “a material that leads to produce numerous infiltrations and losses to the subsoil ”, by some new 400-millimeter PVC pipes,“ more resistant and waterproof, which will conduct the water more efficiently and avoid leaks that affect the quality of the collected water, also facilitating its subsequent treatment in the municipal treatment plant ”, he added.

The performance, which has a total budget of 112,026 euros, will end before the summer. The councilor has assured that while the works are being carried out “the supply of drinking water to the residents of this street will not be interrupted.” The execution of the work has meant cutting off non-resident traffic to Avenida de San Isidro and also Avenida Príncipe de Asturias, as well as the diversion of heavy vehicles and access control by the Local Police of San Fulgencio.

For his part, the mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, has pointed out that “this is a new action from among those programmed by this City Council and whose purpose is to improve the life and basic services of the residents of the municipality.” As indicated by the mayor, this commitment of the government team “joins the various projects that we have been developing since the beginning of this legislature to carry out the renovation of infrastructures both in urbanizations and in the urban area of San Fulgencio , and that we are going to develop over the next few months ”