Teddy García, the voice of CF Intercity and an exceptional communicator in the field of sport, has sadly passed away. Amongst his commentaries Teddy had reported on many clubs within the FFCV, including Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 Racing San Miguel.

“Teddy was at the Montesico Blanco against Intercity. All our love and encouragement to his family and friends,” said a spokesperson from RSM club.