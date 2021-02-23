



La Liga is one of the most intriguing leagues. It is a competition that brings together the best football players in the world, for a chance to see who makes their way to the top.

The 2020/21 season is nothing short of entertaining, with players setting impressive records. Even for betting fanatics, this has been one of the most thrilling seasons. With tables turning and Real Madrid having to defend their title against fast-rising Atletico Madrid, even the most experienced punters needed to think hard, analyze the team’s gameplay, and seek sport betting tips to make the most out of their bets.

Broken Records

It is a record-setting season!

Barcelona’s star Messi continues to impress fans and football critics alike. Apart from being La Liga’s top scorer a whopping seven times, the 33-year-old striker has recently won the men’s player of the decade award, ahead of Christiano Ronaldo and Neymar. Considering that he has had a memorable career, the striker has demonstrated his prowess with his goal-scoring skills and assists.

Messi is not the only record-setter. With 15 successful wins in all domestic competitions, the previous Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola sets a record at Manchester City football club. His team has now won their 15th consecutive match, surpassing similar records set by Preston in 1892, and Arsenal in 1987.

Luis Suarez is also currently leading with 16 goals in his 17 matches at the La Liga. Thanks to his goal-scoring streak this season, Atletico Madrid is top at the league table.

Transfer news

Real Madrid is targeting Leipzig’s right back, Dani Omlo, as a possible replacement for Lucas Vazquez at the end of the season. The Red Devils’ also plot to strengthen their defense by signing Atletico Madrid’s central defender Stefan Savic, thanks to his rich reputation.

On the latest Arsenal transfer news, the team plans to pay £22million for Dani Ceballo’s permanent stay in North London after spending the last two seasons with the Gunners.

Injuries of the season

Not every player is lucky enough to end the season physically fit. Injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll in the La Liga race, affecting many teams.

Some of the injured players include:-