



The 40% fall in the accumulated incidence of the coronavirus in the Murcia the Region has allowed the regional government to relax the measures to fight the pandemic. Thus, from this Wednesday, four people who are not living together will be able to meet. In addition, the closure of shops at 8pm in the evening will be relaxed.

However, the Ministry of Health says that it is still very much on guard and warns of the danger of new variants of the covid (the Brazilian and English strains) and of the possible arrival of “a fourth wave, as some organisms breach international borders.

Despite the easing of measures, the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, has asked Murcians to continue respecting health measures, making it clear that “if we do not control the incidence we will have to go back.”

Internal mobility is also restored from Wednesday, with the exceptions of Ulea and Alhama. These measures give a long-awaited ‘freedom’ to Murcia, although the guard should not be lowered. “We are one of the regions that has the best figures and where the curve has lowered the most, but we must continue to be both prudence and cautious,” Pedreño remarked.

The Region, despite its good evolution, remains in phase 2, a level that prevents bars and restaurants from providing service within their facilities, that only allows service outdoors with 75% of the capacity.

In order to move inside, you have to progress to phase 1, a situation that the Community is approaching but has not yet achieved.