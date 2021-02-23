



Mojácar’s “Garabatos” town nursery managed to still put together a little carnival party own of its own, as it does every year, despite having to work around all the current restrictions.

Carnival week is normally a time for lots of fun in the town and the little ones always join in the celebrations with great enthusiasm. Although this year many of the traditional events could not take place, carnival mood still crept into the children’s classrooms, which saw the nursery transformed into a fun farm.

The teachers took on the roles as the busy farmers tending their favourite farm animals, with the girls playing Mati, the sweet little sheep whilst the boys brought to life Nito, the mischievous little pig.

Mati and Nito are the class mascots who feature throughout the year in lots of the children’s games at the Nursery. For the party, the staff made a large scenic farm mural as a backdrop to the fun, showing all the crops and tools, although due to security measures, the parents could not join in the event as usual.

The children’s carnival party theme came as a complete surprise, as the costumes and setting had all been created by the staff. Each child was also treated to a bag of sweets to take home, a prize that cannot be missed from any carnival party.

The Garabatos Nursery consists of five different age groups, under the supervision of 8 members of staff, which includes five teachers and a support team of three that moves around all classes.

Adapting to the new technologies at hand and, as a result of access restrictions, Mojácar Council has set up a new special Facebook page for the parents of the Nursery called “Escuela Infantil Garabato Mojácar” where all the useful information concerning the Centre will be shared, keeping everyone up to date on all the latest news.