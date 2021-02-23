



According to common definition and according to guidelines from the international athletics association, ultraruns or ultramarathons are running events on a course that is longer than the 42.195k or 26.2 miles, a marathon distance.

But even among associations, ultrarunning is not a clearly defined event such as sprints, or middle- or long-distance running. In general, you can say this: Anything longer than the traditional marathon is an ultra.

Along 100k on a flat road it can become quite “boring,” which is why you often hear that ultra-runners are able to find themselves deep in thought while running. More and more endurance athletes want to take on the challenge of 50k or longer, which is why competitive races and athletes in this segment have developed enormously.

Often with the ultra-marathons, it’s less about the distance itself, as it is more about running the course and routes. Once around the highest peak in Austria, up onto the summit of the Zugspitze, or across the Alps in several stages are just a few examples.

One of the most popular races amongst ultra-runners, is the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, also known as the UTMB. This race covers approximately 170k and has 10,000 meters of climbing – the fastest runners who have attempted this race have finished in less than 20 hours!

Another popular race of the trail running competition, crosses the paths of the First World War at inside the Stelvio Natural Park and the Adamello Natural Park , is going to take place in Vezza d’Oglio.

The marvelous landscapes of those places, set among the beauties of the Alta Val Camonica and Alta Val di Sole. Places steeped in history and theater of the First World War, within the Ponte di Legno -Tonale area: suggestive environments capable of giving strong emotions.

The event is taking place in September 2021, and full schedule of the event is already available, along with additional information and deep sports analysis of the similar competitions and beyond.

Event is taking place during three days in the fall 2021, and there will be three different categories of the race, graded by difficulty and almost even any trail is able to find a suitable ruite to himself.

The routes consist of following distances: the main route 170 km (11,500 m) , an intermediate route 90 km (5,700 m) and a 35 km “Short Trail” (1700 m).

That is unusual but last year’s competitions in the Adamello Natural Park was cancelled not because of COVI-10 pandemic, but because of the bad weather. Nevertheless, a lot of other competitions, almost all of them, were cancelled because of the pandemic situation in the world.

For athletes it’s a big stress, which can get them in to the depression, and its useful to remember ways how to minimize that damage and maintain mental health during the pandemic.