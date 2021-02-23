



An ecoVoucher is a prepaid payment option that allows customers to top up their ecoPayz account and complete online transactions without a credit card or bank account. It is secure, simple, and supported in many countries. And it is as easy to use as cash!

So, let’s take a look at this popular service. We’ll show you how to get an ecoVoucher, how it works, where they are available, and any associated fees.

How Does ecoVoucher Work?

It’s quite easy to purchase and use an ecoVoucher. First, you will need to select a retailer and purchase the ecoVoucher from there. You will receive an 18-digit PIN associated with your voucher. This can be delivered in the form of a physical voucher or a digital receipt. Then, you simply enter that 18-digit pin when topping up your account or when making online purchases.

Where Can I Get an ecoVoucher?

If ecoVouchers are supported in your country, you can find them in various retail stores, including dundle.com, easypay-card.com, offgamers.com, gueez.com, and more.

If you want to make an ecoPayz deposit with your ecoVoucher, just follow these steps:

Head to your account’s “Deposit Funds” area. Choose the currency account that you’d like to deposit the funds into and select an ecoVoucher. Next, enter the 18-digit PIN found on your ecoVoucher’s receipt. ecoVouchers must be redeemed in full, so enter the amount of the whole prepaid voucher. Pick your preferred currency, double-check your inputted information, and finalize the top-up.

FYI, some other ecoPayz deposit methods include:

ecoPayz Bitcoin Deposit via BitPay

ecoPayz MasterCard Deposit (or other credit and debit cards)

ecoPayz Local Deposit

International bank transfers

If you have any troubles with depositing funds into your ecoPayz account, you can reach out the ecoPayz’ support team through Live Chat or the Message Center.

Fees

Typically, there is a 2.9% fee associated with using your ecoVoucher to top up your ecoPayz account. However, keep an eye out for special offers in various countries. Sometimes, ecoPayz runs promotions where customers from certain countries can make deposits with 0% fee.

If you need to get a refund on an unused ecoVoucher, you can get it within 14 days of purchase and it will be completely free for you. However, after the 14-day mark, a fixed fee will be taken from the refund. Unused ecoVouchers must be refunded within 7 years.

Is It Safe to Use ecoVoucher?

Using an ecoVoucher is perfectly safe. You can use it for depositing to various casino operators and bookmakers, make sure those gambling sites are not on gamstop. To deposit the funds from an ecoVoucher into your ecoPayz account, you don’t need to share any personal information. All you have to do is enter your voucher’s 18-digit PIN. However, this means that you must be careful not to lose it.