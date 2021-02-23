



Quote: ‘I’ve been helping trainer Linda Russell as a stable lass during furlough and after losing job in November, due to COVID-19’.

By Andrew Atkinson

Bryony Cullen will miss out on attending the Cheltenham Festival in March, due to the coronavirus situation.

“Challenged with celebrating something during the pandemic I had plans to be at Cheltenham Festival, and this year was going to be a week long celebration of my 50th birthday,” Bryony told me.

Edinburgh based Bryony, who celebrates her birthday on March 15, said: “I contacted Stratford, Plumpton and Taunton about sponsoring a race, as all three have meetings that day.

“I’m delighted to say I got a great and affordable response from all three, with Taunton being my choice.”

Bryony, who has had racing experience at trainer Lucinda Russell Racing, said: “In their lovely offer I will receive a framed picture memento of the winning horse, showing the title of the race.

“The balance of the funds will be split as a donation, between Racing Welfare and the Injured Jockeys Fund”.

Byrony, furloughed amid the coronavirus outbreak that lead to her losing her job in November, said: “My work experience contiunes with Lucinda Russell after being furloughed last March and made redundant in November.

“I’ve been helping as a stable lass and doing various other jobs and usually in the yard two days a week.”