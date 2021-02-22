



The Generalitat is currently preparing the proposal that will be presented tomorrow to representatives of the hospitality industry.

Light at the end of the tunnel for the hospitality industry. Or, at least that would seem to be the case, if the epidemiological data allows it.

According toMonday’s Spanish press the Community is finalising the proposal that it will put to the negotiation table with representatives of the hospitality sector tomorrow, to initiate a prudent de-escalation.

The regional government does not want to make any hasty moves and therefore they choose to be cautious in confirming the measures, until they are able to confirm that the improvement of all the indicators is likely to continue in the coming days.

However, the proposal that the Generalitat Valenciana is considering, and that will almost in all probability be introduced by the sector, includes the reopening of terraces from next Monday, once the restrictions imposed throughout the territory expire.

The reopening is likely to be limited to terraces only, as the interior of the premises remain closed. There will also be time limitations with reduced hours to either 5pm or 6pm and with a maximum of 6 people per table.

The move will only be introduced, however, if the epidemiological situation allows it.