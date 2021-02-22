This is MY BEST VIDEO YET! Eracraft Minecraft Server SMP Episode #1





For More Videos Check Out Twelfth Consul’s YouTube Channel: Twelfth Consul – YouTube

Welcome to the Era Craft server (SEASON)! This is a Minecraft SMP server lets play series where me and a bunch of other YouTubers will be having fun, making wacky builds and exploring the world of vanilla Minecraft! We will be redstoning, designing and playing architect! So Let’s get to it! Here’s a link to all the other Eracraft Members! This time I promise not to go inactive! The Minecraft Eracraft server is a vanilla Minecraft SMP server where me and a bunch of other YouTubers will try to have loads of fun making Minecraft lets plays for you! We will try and keep this Minecraft SMP server lets play go on forever, and hopefully lots of different series too!