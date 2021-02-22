



By Andrew Atkinson

Enrilo (2-1) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Class 3 Betfair Novices Handicap Chase over 2m 7f at Newbury on Sunday.

Alan King trained Es Perfecto (15-2) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was placed in the 16 runners 3 miles Betfair Handicap Hurdle under Thomas Bellamy.

Mister Coffey (8-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran seventh in the 23 runners Grade 3 Betfair Hurdle over 2m with some bookies paying 7 places. Selection Mucho Mas (4.45) was a non-runner.

Gordon Elliott trained dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll finished last under Keith Donoghue, behind Beacon Edge in the Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle at Navan on Sunday, with odds drifting to 25-1 for April’s National.

Elliott said Tiger Roll will head to the Cheltenham Festival in March in The Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase: “It’s still all systems go for Cheltenham. Keith said he travelled well to the third-last, but it was horrible ground – he just got tired – he hated the ground.”

Elliott trained Fury Road, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second, beaten a neck by Beacon Edge, and will next run in a Grade 2 at the Easter Festival at Fairyhouse.

Beacon Edge could run at Cheltenham, or in the Aintree Hurdle, with trainer Noel Meade saying: “Beacon Edge had colic at Christmas and spent nearly a week in Kildare veterinary clinic. He just wasn’t himself in Naas last time, but he’s a fair horse. He definitely stays and he’s a very nice horse.”

The post Nicholls trained Enrilo tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info lands Betfair Novices Handicap Chase appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.