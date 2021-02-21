



It is usual for football fans to love the best players in the world. For instance, Portuguese superstar Christiano Ronaldo is loved by fans from every corner of the world. However, there is a unique excitement when young footballers make their breakthrough. These budding stars can influence the outcome of a football match.

Punters looking to use their Coral bonus and take advantage of great sports betting opportunity, should take the influence of these young footballers seriously. So, who are the most talented young footballers to look out for in 2021? Read on to discover more.

5. Miguel Azeez

Club: Arsenal

Age: 18 years

Position: Midfielder

Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta does not shy away from giving young players game time. Azeez has been a beneficiary of this principle and has featured in few games. He worked hard behind the scenes in 2020 and got his debut against Dundalk in December. Arsenal’s decision-makers are convinced that the young England Youth International has a bright future at the Emirates.

His strengths include great ability on the ball, technically remarkable, and a powerful shot from a distance. He also has the discipline to operate as a holding midfielder, recycling possession and keeping things tidy. He also can break forward and contribute in attack.

4. Jamie BYNOE- GITTENS

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Age: 16 years

Position: Winger

Dortmund have yet again lured one of Manchester City’s most talented young players to Germany. After luring Jadon Sancho in 2017, they managed to convince the promising winger to move in September.

Jamie is a winger that loves to dribble and is excellent in one on one battles. He has the confidence to take on defenders, and at 16, he is already a handful. As he trains with the first team and continues to develop his game, he has the attributes to be a great player in 2021.

3. Teden Mengi

Club: Manchester United

Age: 19 years

Position: Defender

Manchester United is known for giving young players the chance to play for the first team. After Rashford and Greenwood made their breakthrough, many believe Mengi will be the next player to make the move.

Mengi has already tasted first-team football when he featured for the Red Devils against LASK in the Europa League. Sports pundits expect the Manchester-born defender to continue his upward curve in 2021. He is showing a lot of professionalism as he continues to train with the first team and has appeared on the bench many times.

2. Amad Diallo

Club: Manchester United

Age: 18 years

Position: Winger

Amad Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta in January. His move brought the youngster to the limelight, but his manager has allowed him to settle in first. He has already featured for the United’s under 23.

He has not made his first-team debut yet, but it will happen soon. Nevertheless, Diallo possesses all the attributes to be a great player for United. His dribbling skills and eye for goal are some of his greatest attributes.

1. Erling Braut Haaland

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Age: 20

Position: Striker

Haaland is perhaps the most talented youngster in the world of football. Over the past two seasons, the Norwegian striker has averaged a goal every game. He has also broken all sorts of records and earned comparisons to other great players like Messi and Ronaldo.

His abilities have attracted the attention of European football giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid. This season he has already scored 15 goals and provided three assists. There is no doubt that he has the potential of developing into one of the most lethal strikers.