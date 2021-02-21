



The Pilar de la Horadada Council has made available two Municipal Ambulances for use by the health centre in the vaccination campaign.

The vehicles will be used to go to the homes of those people who, due to their condition, cannot travel to the Health Centre to be vaccinated.

In many other municipalities, this service is covered by the Generalitat Valenciana 112 ambulance service.

In providing the service the Council can thereby ensure that those people who are unable to leave their homes do not have to wait several days to be vaccinated.