



Four venues will be used by the Valencian Community for mass vaccination against COVID-19, a process that is scheduled to begin in April, when the arrival of doses increases.

President Ximo Puig explained that there will be a centre for each provincial capital, as well as another in Elche. The facilities to be used will be the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències, in Valencia; the City of Light, in Elche; the Congress Palace, in Castelló de la Plana; and the Institución Ferial Alicantina (IFA), in Alicante.

In addition, the three field hospitals will be used in Valencia, Alicante and Castelló de la Plana, with free transport available for travel to each of the centres.

Each of the vaccination centres will have three separate areas: reception and triage area, another for the administration of vaccines, and a post-vaccination space where people will stay for about 20 minutes to rest.

Puig said that taking some of the pressure away from the main areas of population would make it easier for local health centres to continue to function normally.”

He added that Health was close to completing vaccination for those over 90 years of age, and as coverage is extended to more age groups, those next in line will receive either a text or a phone call, notifying them of the place, day and time to receive their vaccination.