AnyTech365 brings ATP-tennis to Marbella





Next month Marbella will host two weeks of professional tennis. It will be one of the biggest sport events in Andalucía of all time. The CEO Janus R. Nielsen from the main sponsor AnyTech365 is proud and excited about getting some of the world star players to Marbella.

So AnyTech365 are looking forward to hosting the tournament in the beautiful surroundings on the tennis courts in Puente Romano Tennis Club, in the heart of the Golden Mile of Marbella.

The official opening of AnyTech365 Andalucía Open is Saturday the 27th of March and this year it is not only one, but two whole weeks of professional tennis with some of the best players in the world.

The celebration of the 4th edition of the Challenger 80 Tournament will take place between the 27th of March to the 4th of April, with more tennis to enjoy than last year, with the second week covering a new ATP 250 Tournament finishing on the 11th of April.

This is the first tournament of the European clay season of the ATP Tour in 2021. In this way, AnyTech365 Andalucía Open will become a part of the most professional tennis circuit, which will allow the best players in the world to register and compete in Marbella.

“This year it is a completely different tournament. You can’t compare it to last year where it was a Challenger tournament with a budget of 400,000 euros. This year it is one of the biggest tournaments in the world with a budget on 3,500,000 euros which obviously attracts some of the absolutely best players in the world. We have more than 60 TV channels all around the world signing up for showing all the matches live and around 6000 streaming sites. So, this year it will be even bigger with well-known sponsors and also former grand slam- and top 10 players”, says Janus R. Nielsen, CEO of AnyTech365

AnyTech365 Andalucía Open becomes the fourth ATP Tour tournament in Spain, alongside competitions in Madrid, Barcelona and Mallorca.

Make Marbella great again

AnyTech365 is once again presented as the main sponsor of AnyTech365 Andalucía Open and this is not accidental. Janus R. Nielsen, CEO of AnyTech365, is originally from Denmark but decided to live in Marbella twenty years ago. He is proud to be able to participate in doing something positive for the city.

“I am proud to be one of the guys who makes this happen. And as I said years ago, one of the reasons why I wanted to go into this event was to make it grow and grow and make Marbella great again. Marbella have so much to offer and I think that we should not put ourselves secondary or less. We need to strive for perfection and be the best of the best”, says Janus R. Nielsen and continues:

“Everyone who lives here knows what Marbella can offer and how nice it is to be here, so of course we also need to have an international top event that can bring the attention back to Marbella”.

It is not by unexpected that the CEO decided to be the main sponsor for a tennis tournament. Janus R. Nielsen is a former professional handball player and has a big passion for sport.

“Obviously, I am a sport fanatic. I have been doing sport all my live and wherever I go I watch sport. It is a very big part of my life. If I should do something apart from creating companies, I should create sport events and to be able to be a part of putting Marbella back on the map through an ATP tennis tournament is important for me”, says Janus R. Nielsen.

Also, the Tournament Director, Ronnie Leitgeb, is excited about the tournament and thinks it is a great opportunity to place Marbella on the international stage.

Star players will join the tournament

The 19 years old Italian player Jannik Sinner already confirmed that he is participating in AnyTech365 Andalucía Open. He is ranked number 32 in the world and he just won the Great Ocean Road Open, an ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne. Since Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner is the youngest player to win two titles on the ATP Tour.

Also, the former world number 3, Stan Wawrinka, has confirmed that he will participate in the ATP 250 Tournament. In his almost 20 years professional career he has achieved almost every possible milestone in professional tennis. Stan Wawrinka won three Grand Slam titles, 16 ATP titles and an Olympic gold in Beijing with Roger Federer in the men’s doubles category.

You can buy the tickets to the tennis tournament here.