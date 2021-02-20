Tiger Roll out to prove fitness ahead of National





By Andrew Atkinson

Gordon Elliott trained twice Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll goes to post in the Ladbrokes Grade Two Ireland Boyne Hurdle (2.47) over 2m 5f at Navan on Sunday, ridden by Keith Donoghue.

Out of sorts at Cheltenham in November, 11-year-old Tiger Roll (10-1) is reported to be ‘bouncing’ and back to his best on the gallops, out to prove a fitness test ahead of the National in April.

Eight runners go to post, including Fury Road (7-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, French Dynamite (11-4) ridden by Rachael Blackmore, Beacon Edge and Sixshooter (6-1) noted.

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 Coco Beach (ew). 1.40 Young Dev (ew). 2.15 The Sliding Rock. 2.47 Fury Road. 3.25 Minella Escape. 4.00 Robinstown (ew). 4.35 Free Thought. 5.10 Noble Court (ew).

