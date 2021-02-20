



A technical supervisor has been on sick leave since 9 February due to anxiety, claiming to suffer from “pressure and interference” and “degrading treatment” by the Councilor for Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera of Ciudadanos, who he accuses of “workplace harassment”.

His complaint has been submitted to the council’s Occupational Risk Prevention department

According to the Spanish newspaper Informacion, the supervisor says that, since the councillor Ángel Noguera, took over the responsibilities for Infrastructure, “the interference in my technical work and the operation of municipal contracts has been constant, hindering the necessary technical independence and continuously criticising my work, always addressing me in degrading terms, dictatorial treatment, and lowering my status and practically ignoring my technical advice, in favour of other people he trusts”.

In his complaint he says that these pressures are “without technical or legal justification” adding that he has been receiving “humiliating treatment” by the councillor.

Municipal sources confirm that the council will open an investigative commission into the matter, while Ángel Noguera, who said that his work has always been thoroughly professional, refused to make a statement.