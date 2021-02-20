Dashel Drasher wins Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase

By Andrew Atkinson

Master Tommytucker (7-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second in the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase behind Dashel Drasher (4-1) trained by Jeremy Scott and ridden by Matt Griffiths. Favourite Cyrname was pulled up.

Jockey Griffiths, riding the biggest winner of his career, said: “He did it well in the end and I said ‘just keep going’. Winning Grade One’s are few and far between.

“We had Cyrname beat and it worked out well. I was conscious to keep the pressure on him.

“It’s a special day for me. If it wasn’t for Jeremy I’d have given up racing. It panned out well. Dashel Drasher has got an immense cruise of speed and it paid to not hit the front too soon. Winning at the last, despite making a mistake.”

Trainer Jeremy Scott said: “I don’t know why he likes Ascot. He just seems to love it round here.

“It’s outstanding. I don’t know where we’ll go. He’s in the Ryanair but I don’t want to push him too much. “We’ll make a decision once we get back home. If you saw him at home you wouldn’t think he was this class.”

The Two Amigos (13-2) backed from 8-1, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info , ran a gallant third in the 3 miles 4 furlongs William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on Saturday.