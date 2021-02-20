Dashel Drasher wins Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase

- The Two Amigos (13-2) ew fromthehorsesmouth.info tip placed in William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap
By Andrew Atkinson
Master Tommytucker (7-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second in the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase behind Dashel Drasher (4-1) trained by Jeremy Scott and ridden by Matt Griffiths. Favourite Cyrname was pulled up.
Jockey Griffiths, riding the biggest winner of his career, said: “He did it well in the end and I said ‘just keep going’. Winning Grade One’s are few and far between.
“We had Cyrname beat and it worked out well. I was conscious to keep the pressure on him.
“It’s a special day for me. If it wasn’t for Jeremy I’d have given up racing. It panned out well. Dashel Drasher has got an immense cruise of speed and it paid to not hit the front too soon. Winning at the last, despite making a mistake.”
Trainer Jeremy Scott said: “I don’t know why he likes Ascot. He just seems to love it round here.
“It’s outstanding. I don’t know where we’ll go. He’s in the Ryanair but I don’t want to push him too much.
“We’ll make a decision once we get back home. If you saw him at home you wouldn’t think he was this class.”
The Two Amigos (13-2) backed from 8-1, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, ran a gallant third in the 3 miles 4 furlongs William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on Saturday.
Nicky Martin trained nine-year-old The Two Amigos, ridden by James Bowen, finished behind 8-1 winner Lord Du Mesnil, ridden by Paul O’Brien (3), with Achille (11-1) second in the Grade 3 race.
Headley George (6-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second in the Betway Handicap over 1m 2f at Lingfield Park on Saturday.
Trained by Simon Dow, Headley George rallied in the final furlong, finishing strongly in a bid to thwart The Warrior (33-1) only to lose out by a neck in a photo-finish.
Jonjo O’Neill trained Arrivederci (10-3) backed from 4-1 tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ridden by Jonjo O’Neill jnr finished third in the Betfair 2m 3f Cheltenham Handicap Hurdle at Ascot, behind winner Shannon Bridge (12-1) and runner-up Thibault (80-1).
Thibault, Epsom based trainer Adam West said: “He’s been fantastic and a lovely horse. I paid just £2,000 for him.
“I may have a crack at a big pot. I’m very lucky in training 50 horses – long may it continue.”
A plethora of fromthehorsesmouth.info selections finished second, including Invincible Swagger (15-8) at Lingfield and Marown (15-8) and Nassalam (11-10) at Haydock. Dashing Dick (5-4) finished third at Lingfield, beaten a neck and a head, behind Donny Marlow and Stay Smart.
At Wincanton fromthehorsesmouth.info selections, Rozo Emery (4-9), Hell Red (4-11), I See You Well (10-3) and Song For Someone (11-10) all ran second, the latter behind Goshen in the Betway Kingswell G2 Hurdle.
Joshua Moore, Goshen’s jockey said: “Back to winning ways after not being right within himself. Hopefully that will put him back on the right track.”
*Severano trained by Oliver Sherwood was a fatality at Ascot when suffering a heart attack.
*Gowran Park was abandoned, due to a waterlogged course.
