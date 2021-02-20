



By Andrew Atkinson

Robbie Power returns to the saddle in England at Newbury’s rescheduled meeting on Sunday, booked to ride Lostintranslation in the Grade Two Betfair Denman Chase (2.25).

Lostintranslation (4-1), Paul Nicholls trained duo King George winner Clan Des Obeaux (13-8) ridden by Harry Cobden tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info and Secret Investor go to post amongst the eight runners in the 2m 7f race.

The Betfair Game Spirit Chase (3.00) sees Nicky Henderson trained Champ (10-3), ridden by Nico De Boinville, Greaneteen (7-4), selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info Dolos, Fanion D’Estruval, Magic Saint and Sceau Royal go to post.

The £125,000 Grade Three Betfair Hurdle (3.35) over 2m has 24 runners go to post, including Buzz (10-1), Nicky Henderson trained Mister Coffey (10-1) ridden by Nico De Boinville, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, Gumball, Galice Macalo, Shakem Up’arry and Fred, noted.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Good Ball. 1.50 Es Perfecto (ew). 2.25 Clan Des Obeaux. 3.00 Greaneteen. 3.35 Mister Coffey (ew). 4.10 Enrilo. 4.45 Mucho Mas.

Main image: Robbie Power returns to the saddle in England at Newbury’s rescheduled meeting on Sunday (Twitter)

The post Clan Des Obeaux Newbury Betfair Denman Chase tip appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.