Balding saddles fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Damned Elusive to Lingfield win

By Andrew Atkinson

Andrew Balding trained three-year-old Damned Elusive got fromthehorsesmouth.info punters off to a flying start when landing the Ladbrokes Handicap (11.45) over 1m 4f at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Ridden by 7lbs claimer Callum Hutchinson, Damned Elusive (7-2) gained her first win from six starts when gaining a 1 1/4 lengths victory over Mark Johnston trained Silver Shade on the Polytrack, quickening and going away to win.

Caption:Andrew Balding saddled fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Damned Elusive to Lingfield win.

