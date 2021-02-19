The Two Amigos eyes Haydock William Hill Grand National Trial glory





Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.info racing correspondent looks to continue his 2021 tip-top form at Haydock Park, Ascot, Wincanton, Lingfield Park, Newcastle and Gowran Park meetings on Saturday.

HAYDOCK Park showcases the William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, with the Betfair Grade One Chase at Ascot, with pointers ahead of the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Haydock gets underway with the William Hill Handicap Novices Chase over 2m 3f (1.30) with MAROWN trained by Nicky Richards and ridden by Sean Quinlan, tipped to win.

The William Hill Rendlesham Grade Two Hurdle over 3m ITCHY FEET (2.05) trained by Olly Murphy and ridden by Adrian Heskin is tipped to win.

THE TWO AMIGOS (2.40) trained by Nicky Martin and ridden by Matt Griffiths goes to post in the C1 William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase over 3m 4f, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

G. Moore trained NASSALAM (3.14) ridden by David Noonan is tipped to land the William Hill Juvenile Hurdle over 1m 7f.

The Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle over 3 miles includes 12-year-old veteran SYKES (3.50) trained by Nicky Martin and ridden by Paul O’Brien selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at 33-1 to roll back the years.

Henry Brooke rides J. Cavendish trained MINT CONDITION (4.25) in the Albert Bartlett Prestigious G2 Novice Hurdle over 3m, tipped to win.

In the finale THE WORLD’S END (5.00) trained by Olly Murphy and ridden by Adrian Hesketh is tipped to win the William Hill C3 Hunters Chase over 2m 6f.

