Racing Saturday: Wincanton, Gowran Park, Lingfield Park, Newcastle





SONG FOR SOMEONE TO LAND WINCANTON BETWAY GRADE 2

By Andrew Atkinson

Tom Symonds saddles SONG FOR SOMEONE (3.18) ridden by Aidan Coleman tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Betway Kingswell Grade Two C1 Hurdle, over 1 mile 7 furlongs at Wincanton on Saturday.

WINCANTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 Pozo Emery. 1.38 Hell Red. 2.13 Fuji Flight (ew). 2.48 I See You Well. 3.18 Song For Someone. 3.58 Buckhorn George (ew). 4.33 Shantou Flyer. 5.08 The Tiger Feet (ew).

GORDON Elliott trained SHOWBUSINESS (1.55) ridden by J.W. Kennedy in the 2 miles Maiden Hurdle and Petit Mouchar (2.30) in the Grade Three Red Mills Trial Hurdle over 2m are tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Gowran Park.

Willie Mullins saddles ANNAMIX (3.40) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Red Mills Grade Two Chase over 2m 4f, under Paul Townend.

GOWRAN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Showbusiness. 2.30 Petit Mouchar. 3.05 Minx Tiara (ew). 3.40 Annamix. 4.15 Antey. 4.50 Banjo (ew). 5.20 Ardera Ru.

RICHARD Fahey trained FURZIG (12.15) is tipped to win the Class 2 Betway Handicap over 1 mile 4 furlongs at Lingfield Park.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.45 Damned Elusive. 12.15 Furzig. 12.50 Headley George (ew). 1.26 Invincible Swagger. 2.01 Lethal Lunch (ew). 2.36 Tool Maker (ew). 3.09 Dashing Dick (ew). 3.46 Dazzling Des (ew).

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.20 Helix (ew). 4.55 Starfighter. 5.30 Three Platoon. 6.00 My Sister Jo. 6.30 Blue Hero (ew). 7.00 Archimedes (ew). 7.30 Ventura Flame (ew) (25-1).

