



ASCOT features the Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices’ Grade Two Chase over 2m 7f with Oliver Sherwood trained SEVARANO (1.50) ridden by J. J. Burke tipped to win.

JERRYSBACK (2.25) trained by Philip Hobbs goes to post in the Betfair Listed Swinley Chase over 2m 7f, noted when third of 14 at Ascot in January, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

ARRIVEDERCI (3.00) trained by Jonjo O’Neill and ridden by Jonjo O’Neill jnr is tipped each-way in the Betfair Cheltenham Free Pot Builder Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f.

Paul Nicholls trained MASTER TOMMYTUCKER (3.35) ridden by Daryl Jacob is out to thwart favourite Cyrname in the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase over 2m 5f.

Ascot gets underway at (1.15) with GALLYHILL trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico De Boinville, tipped to win.

FLIGHT DECK (4.10) trained by Jonjo O’Neill and ridden by Jonjo O’Neill jnr and UNIVERSAL BROOK (4.45) are tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

The post Jonjo Ascot raid appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.