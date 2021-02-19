



Cases fall again this Friday after more than 1,000 on the day before

Pressure continues to reduce in hospitals as Health reports 10 new outbreaks in the province

The curve of infections in Alicante this week continues to be erratic in which the number of infections has been rising and falling day by day.

Today, Friday, however, the Ministry of Health has reported 607 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which represents a decrease compared to Thursday when more than 1,000 (1,099) cases were communicated prior to which there were just 552. Since the pandemic began, 140,302 people have now been affected by the disease in the province.

The province has also added 18 new deaths, the lowest figure since February 8 when the same number was reported. On all other days it has not fallen below thirty.

With these deaths, 2,381 people have now lost their lives since the pandemic began .

In the Community, 63 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, the lowest figure in recent days that has usually been around one hundred, so the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in the community is 6,337 people.

The number of infections is not stabilising however, although the data is the lowest after the peaks of 4,000 cases a day were reached two weeks ago.

The regional department reports this Friday 1,768 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests in the last 24 hours, which puts the total number of positives at 373,235 people.

By provinces, 236 new positives have been reported in Castellón (38,163 in total) and 925 in the province of Valencia (194,767 in total). In addition, the total number of unassigned cases in the entire Valencian Community remains at 3.

Discharges to patients with covid-19 on this day are almost 3 times the number of new cases. In one day, there have been 4,428 discharges, 360,039 since the pandemic began. By province, they are as follows: 36,818 in Castellón, 134,992 in Alicante and 188,173 in Valencia, in addition to 56 not assigned.

Cases are decreasing gradually as are the number of patients in hospitals. In the Valencian Community there are currently 1,733 people admitted: 175 in the province of Castellón, with 33 patients in the ICU; 818 in the province of Valencia, 209 of them in the ICU; 740 in the province of Alicante, 162 of them in the ICU. This means that in one day there are 38 fewer people in Alicante hospitals, 3 less in intensive care.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 2,992,482, of which 2,805,270 have been through PCR and 187,212 through rapid test.

The Valencian Community has administered a total of 256,111 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. By provinces, 33,105 in Castellón, 92,535 in Alicante and 130,471 in Valencia. 98,130 people have received the two doses of the vaccine.

There are 76 new positives among residents of Care Homes, 29 among staff, and 29 people have lost their lives in these centres. Since the last update, there are positive cases in 132 nursing homes for the elderly (14 in the province of Castellón, 41 in the province of Alicante and 77 in the province of València), 28 centres of functional diversity (2 in the province of Castellón, 8 in the province of Alicante and 18 in the province of València) and 7 centres for minors (2 in the province of Alicante and 5 in the province of València). Currently, 60 residences are under active health control surveillance in the Valencian Community: 8 in the province of Castellón, 20 in the province of Alicante and 32 in the province of València.

There are 39 more outbreaks: 4 in the province of Castellón; 25 in Valencia; and 10 in Alicante.