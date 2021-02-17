



The Valencian Community has notified 88 deaths from coronavirus since yesterday’s update, 34 of them residents of care homes, but infections have dropped to 1,530, 535 less than yesterday.

The healthcare pressure also continues to decline and hospitals have 153 fewer patients on wards and 29 in ICU beds than yesterday. A further 4,991 discharges people have also been cured of the virus, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is now 6,182 people: 711 in the province of Castellón, 2,320 in Alicante and 3,151 in Valencia.

Figures show that 1,530 new cases of coronavirus have been registered, compared to 2,065 yesterday, bringing the total number of positives to 368,402 people.

By provinces, 185 are from Castellón (37,570 in total), 552 in Alicante (138,596 in total) and 793 in the province of Valencia (192,233 in total).

According to the data, there are currently 23,685 active cases, which represents 6.23% of the total positives.

The Valencian Community has administered a total of 233,017 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. By provinces, 30,617 in Castellón, 84,221 in Alicante and 118,179 in Valencia and 96,789 people have already received the two doses of the vaccine.

SITUATION IN CARE HOMES

Since the last update, there are positive cases in 140 nursing homes (14 in the province of Castellón, 44 in the province of Alicante and 82 in the province of Valencia), 33 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 11 in the province of Alicante and 19 in the province of Valencia) and 9 centres for minors (4 in the province of Alicante and 5 in the province of Valencia).

There are 43 new cases of residents with the virus, and 20 staff, while 34 residents have died. Currently, 63 residences in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance of sanitary control: 9 in the province of Castellón, 18 in the province of Alicante and 36 in the province of Valencia.