Alonso set for Bahrain March F-1 World Championship after jaw surgery





By Andrew Atkinson

Spain F-1 star Fernando Alonso will be at the start of the F1 World Championship, during March 26-28 in Bahrain after undergoing surgery after suffering a fractured jaw.

Alonso was released from a Swiss hospital on February 15 to continue his recovery at home after fracturing his jaw.

Alonso, who makes his F-1 comeback with the rebranded Alpine team after a two-year break, was taken to a local hospital where he underwent corrective surgery.

Alonso, 39, remained under observation for three nights. He is expected to make a complete recovery in time to take part in pre-season testing in March at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Via a statement, the team said: “After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital in Switzerland, Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

“He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season.

“As always, thank you for your best wishes for Fernando’s recovery.”

Two-time F-1 world champion Alonso underwent surgery at the Bern hospital, Switzerland, after being run over by a car in Lugano at a roundabout.

Asturian Alonso underwent maxillofacial surgery, in which specialists repositioned the upper jaw of the mandible, fractured after the incident he suffered while riding a bicycle.