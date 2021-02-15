



AN emergency call from the National Police this week led to the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Rojales being involved in a drug raid operation.

Ten tonne of horse feed had just turned on an articulated lorry at the centre when the call came through which co founders Sue and Rod Weeding had to deal with before racing off to assist the police and recover seven horses.

The couple said they received a desperate and immediate call from the authorities who had smashed a drug operation in Almoradi. As National Police carried out the operation, searching and seizing items from the property, they discovered there were seven horses on site at the raid which had to be removed from the premises.

A court order was issued for them to be put into the care of the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre and whilst the couple say they will always do what they can to assist the police and give horses a safe haven, the situation once again highlights the need for the Rescue Centre to receive proper government funding: “This isn’t the first time that the National Police have called us out, we have taken horses in from all over the place by request of the police.”

Sue continued: “If we had said no the police would have had a huge problem because the animals have to leave the premises as everything is being seized. Where it will all end up I don’t know but they have been put into our care and custody and as always we have to find the money to keep these animals and we get no funding.

It’s just so important that the public understands the work we are doing. We are working with the police and yet we are still getting no funding. These horses cannot be re-homed under the court order and we need some sort of funding from the councils and government.”

Sue added that three of the horses are with their equine vet, and whilst not being able to comment too much on the ongoing police case she noted that all seemed very well cared for. “There is never a dull moment for us!”

For more information on the work the Rescue Centre does or to make a donation, visit website www.easyhorsecare.net