



By Andrew Atkinson

The Inspection Unit of Public Health Establishment of Benidorm and the Police are investigating a supermarket that had over a thousand out of date products on sale.

It was found 1,300 items had date expiry for sale, and proceeding to remove them was taken.

One disgruntled shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Supermarket shame. I purchased four items – and three had expiry dates. After returning I told the owner about the issue and he told me not to return to his establishment.”