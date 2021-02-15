Lady Buttons arrives at Coolmore





By Andrew Atkinson

Lady Buttons who retired last year after a successful career has arrived at Coolmore stud in Ireland to stand with Walk In The Park.

“Lady Buttons arrived in Ireland on her way to Coolmore, Castlehyde, for a date with Walk In The Park,” said co-owner Jayne Sivills.

“Top class racemare Lady Buttons is settling in nicely at Coolmorestud, after travelling from Philip Kirby Racing stables in Yorkshire,” added Jayne.

Kirby deems Lady Buttons a ‘horse of a lifetime’ after the star mare’s retirement, due to injury last September.

Daughter of Beneficial, Lady Buttons won Listed Mares’ Hurdle races at Wetherby, and both a Listed Mares’ Chase and a Grade Two Mares’ Hurdle races at Doncaster.

“What a wonderful career Lady Buttons had. Our horse of a lifetime – the people’s favourite,” said Kirby.

Lady Buttons heads for Coolmore from Phil Kirby Green Oaks stables.Owned by Keith and Jayne Sivills, Kirby said: "Lady Buttons had an incredible racing story with us.

“What a legend she has been, and the decision to retire her was typical of her devoted owners, in putting the mare first.

“A small setback meant she was on the sidelines and a Spring return would not have been in Buttons’ best interests.

“Her second career begins and we’re delighted that she will remain with us to become a broodmare.

“We can’t wait to see her in the fields – with a foal by her side. One chapter is over, but the next one begins.”

Lady Buttons won 15 of her 33 career starts, earning £300,000 in win and place prizemoney.

