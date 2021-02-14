



Last week I had a mad notion to offer up my services to The Leader in hopes that they would look forward to having me back on board. 11 years later, I find myself living back home in Ireland with 3 kids running around the place.

It’s a massive change from my usual daytime routine of sunning myself on the top terrace, O.K Magazine in one hand and a glass of Sangria in the other. I call it Karma! Of course I wouldn’t change it for the world but I thought that you might like a little new and improved ‘Julie’s Blog’ to read.

Gone are the days of gallivanting around the Costa Blanca. I’m currently working from home here in Co Wexford whilst attempting to balance school Zoom classes and homeschooling as they are currently closed here, never mind throwing a troublesome 2 year old into the equation for a perfect balance.

I would be lying if I didn’t say that it is tough going mentally so I’m hoping that you’ll accept my writing in a form of my saving grace. Times are hard no matter what part of the world you’re in so I thought that I might try and cheer you up and relive my blog days as best as I can.

This week is more so an introduction just to remind you that I’m still working in media and you can find me Monday to Friday presenting my ‘Bit In The Middle’ show on Fresh Radio Spain and I also perform live gigs on both Thursday and Saturday nights on the Live Lounge Costa Blanca Facebook page. So I may be far away in person but I am very much still here in my heart.

Music Memories by Julie McCracken

1964 – A British company shipped ½ ton of Beatle wigs to the US. An American reporter later asked John Lennon, “How do you feel about teenagers imitating you with Beatle wigs?” John replied “They’re not imitating us because we don’t wear Beatle wigs.”

1967 – Petula Clark was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with the Charlie Chaplin penned ‘This Is My Song’, the singers second and last UK No.1.

1969 – 3,000 uninvited guests showed up to see Lulu and The Bee’s Gee’s Maurice Gibb get married at St. James’ Church, Gerrard’s Cross, England. Brother Barry was the best man.

1971 – James Taylor made his TV debut on ‘The Johnny Cash Show’.

1990 – Freddie Mercury made his final public appearance on stage when he joined the rest of Queen to collect the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, held at the Dominion Theatre, London, England.

1996 – A Platinum American Express card once belonging to Bruce Springsteen was sold for $4,500 (£2,650) at a New York memorabilia sale. The singer had given the expired card to a waiter in a LA restaurant by mistake and let them keep it as a souvenir.

1998 – Celine Dion went to No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘My Heart Will Go On’. The song was the theme from the movie Titanic. The world’s best selling single of 1998.

2007 – The US hair salon where pop star Britney Spears shaved her head set up a website to auction her hair for more than $1m (£512,500).

2008 – A 1976 Rolling Stone’s album bought for £2 at a car boot sale sold for £4,000 at an auction. The ‘Black and Blue’ LP was signed by John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Paul and Linda McCartney and George Harrison as well as members of The Rolling Stones. The seller obtained the album after haggling the cost down from £3.

2012 – Whitney Houston had an invitation-only memorial at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey. Among those who performed at the funeral were Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys and R. Kelly. Kevin Costner read a moving and personal Eulogy.

Don’t forget to join me Monday to Friday for my ‘Bit In The Middle’ on Fresh Radio Spain.