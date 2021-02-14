GOOD LORD!

Lord Riddiford (8-1) and Monsaraz (7-4) rounded-off a 24-1 double at Wolverhampton on Saturday night – part of a fromthehorsesmouth.info 121,410 eleven-horse winning accumulator!

Lord Riddiford trained by J.J. Quinn and ridden by Jason Hart thwarted 7-4f Tone The Barone in the Class 2 Betway 5 furlongs Handicap at the Midlands track.

David Loughnane trained Monsaraz landed the Betway Handicap over 1m 4f under Rossa Ryan.