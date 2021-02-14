GOOD LORD!

- Lord Riddiford and Monsaraz 24-1 Wolverhampton double in fromthehorsesmouth.info 121,410 accumulator!
By Andrew AtkinsonLord Riddiford (8-1) and Monsaraz (7-4) rounded-off a 24-1 double at Wolverhampton on Saturday night – part of a fromthehorsesmouth.info 121,410 eleven-horse winning accumulator!Lord Riddiford trained by J.J. Quinn and ridden by Jason Hart thwarted 7-4f Tone The Barone in the Class 2 Betway 5 furlongs Handicap at the Midlands track.David Loughnane trained Monsaraz landed the Betway Handicap over 1m 4f under Rossa Ryan.Pope Gregory (16-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second in the Bombardier Handicap over 1m.The ‘Bookie-Bashing’ fromthehorsesmouth.info 121,410 winning 11-horse accumulator included: Galahad Threepwood (4-6), Gurkha Girl (4-6), Gentlemen De Mee (2-7), Elimay (8-15), Crackling (10-11), Druid’s Altar (13-8), Convertible (10-3), You Raised Me Up (9-2), Eyewitness (13-2), Lord Riddiford (8-1) and Monsaraz (7-4).The 11 winning tips covered 165 trebles with a return of £6,715.Naas provided five 213-1 five-horse accumulator fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tips, and Lingfield Park came up trumps, with four winning selections returning a 99-1 accumulator.With the four-day Cheltenham Festival looming in March don’t miss the latest news and tips fromthehorsesmouth.info – First Past the Winning Post.
