



The Generalitat and the hoteliers have agreed to negotiate the way in which they will begin to reopen their establishments once the current restrictions are lifted. The Department of Health has reported the creation of a working party to discuss proposals prior to their introduction during the next de-escalation plan.

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 at 4.30 p.m., and will be attended by the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, and the regional secretary for Tourism, Francesc Colomer, along with representatives of the sectors involved.

The hospitality industry in the entire Valencian Community has been closed since 21 January, except for take away meals, or in the service areas of the communication routes.