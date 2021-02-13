



The Entrepeñas and Buendía reservoirs in the Tagus Basin that supply water to Murcia and Alicante currently hold a total 723 hectometres this week. The reservoirs received 25 more hectometres of rainwater and meltwater in the last week.

The Entrepeñas reservoir has 360 hectometres – it has received 12 in the last seven days – and Buendía has 363 – with another 13 hectometres in the last week.

The two reservoirs and the entire Tagus basin have been receiving a constant supply of water since the storm Filomena left a blanket of snow over most of the watershed of the Tagus reservoirs.

The Tajo reservoirs are at 58.8% of their total capacity, 4% more than the average of the last ten years.