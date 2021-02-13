New bike lane will improve safety in San Fulgencio





A new bike lane is currently being constructed that will allow residents of San Fulgencio to move more easily and safely across the municipality.

The route, which will also include an area adapted for pedestrians, will run parallel to the CV-860 road, for approximately 3 kilometres in both directions.

The works will last approximately two months, but when complete it will improve mobility and unity among its residents, while promoting healthy living and a commitment to the protection of the environment.”