Galahad Threepwood and Gurkha Girl fromthehorsesmouth.info Lingfield double





Mullins duo Gentlemen De Mee and Elimay fromthehorsesmouth.info Naas double

By Andrew Atkinson

Galahad Threepwood and Gurkha Girl completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info double at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

With temperatures of -6 overnight at Lingfield Park the meeting went ahead at the Polytrack course.

Mick Channon trained Galahad Threepwood (4-6) landed the Betway Apprentice Handicap under George Bass, gaining a 4 length win over Moohareebah.

Roger Teal trained Gurkha Girl (4-6) won the Ladbrokes Fillies Novice Stakes, under Ryan Moore, gaining a 2 1/4 length win over 50-1 shot Waltzing Queen.

Lammas (11-4) and Mick Channon trained Mahale (6-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third and second at Lingfield Park. Secret Handshiek (2.00) was a non-runner.

At Naas in Ireland the meeting went ahead after a 7.30am inspection on Saturday’s card, following a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, that didn’t arrive.

The ground is soft on the hurdles and bumper course and soft to heavy on the chase track.

Eamonn McEvoy, General Manager of Naas, said: “We were cautiously optimistic of racing going ahead.

“There is a ferocious drying wind out there. We have fresh ground on the hurdles track, which could come up soft, while the chase track will be soft to heavy.”

Willie Mullins trained duo Gentlemen De Mee (2-7) and Elimay (8-15) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Maiden Hurdle over 1m 7f and the 2 miles Mares Chase, respectively.

