- Galahad Threepwood (4-6), Gurkha Girl (4-6), Crackling (10-11) and Convertible (10-3) fromthehorsesmouth.info winning Lingfield tips returns £99.75 Yankee Lucky 15 £109.33
By Andrew AtkinsonRyan Moore rode his fourth winner at Lingfield Park on Saturday when landing the Betway Casino Handicap over 1 mile 2 furlongs on board fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Convertible.“Convertible did well and is in good shape. He did well,” said Moore, whose win completed fromthehorsesmouth.info fourth winning tip at Lingfield.Hugo Palmer trained Convertible (10-3) gained a 1 3/4 lengths win over Avorisk Et Perils (11-1), with Stopnsearch (2-1) third.Convertible (10-3), Druid’s Altar (13-8) and Crackling (10-11) was an across-the-board 21-1 treble tips by fromthehorsesmouth.info.Galahad Threepwood (4-6), Gurkha Girl (4-6), Crackling (10-11) and Convertible (10-3) fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tips at Lingfield returned £99.75 in a Yankee bet and £109.33 in a Lucky 15.
The post FOUR FOR MOORE – and fromthehorsesmouth.info! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.