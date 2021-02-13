



By Andrew Atkinson

CD Murada are in the driving seat with the Valencia FFCV club in conjunction with Automocion J.Ruiz raffling a Sorteamos este Renault Scenic 1.9 DCI.

The winning ticket will be the one that is the last three figures, matching the last three figures for the National Loteria draw on May 15, 2021. Tickets cost €5.

Following the postponement of fixtures, due to the coronavirus lockdown at present, a club spokesperson said: “After all that we are going through, we thank Automocion J.Ruiz who allows us to celebrate this raffle and give us joy.”