



The bishop of the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante, Jesús Murgui, together with his sister and her husband, as well as the Vicar General of the Bishopric of Orihuela-Alicante, Vicente Martínez, all received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 last month at the Casa Sacerdotal.

The information was provided in a statement issued by the Vicar General, in which he said that, since September 2012, the bishop’s sister and her husband have been living with the bishop. “For this reason, from a health point of view they are all linked”, says the press release.

The Diocese goes on to justify their vaccination due to the “health connection” they maintain with him. It says that, since September 2012, both the sister and brother-in-law of the bishop have been caring for him and living with him in the Bishops Palace. ”

The Vicar General, Vicente Martínez Martínez, has also received the vaccine. Between November 2019 and September 2020 he has been residing in the Bishop’s palace due to a serious spinal aplasia that has required the permanent assistance of Alicante Hospital and the nurses of the Priestly House itself. “That is why on January 8, due to my health connection with the Bishop’s Palace and being a person at risk, I was summoned to receive the first dose of the vaccine,” said the vicar general.

Health has said that they will not investigate the matter if no one complains.