By Andrew Atkinson
Gordon Elliott trained Eyewitness (13-2) landed the Tipper Pro-Am Flat Race over 1m 7f at Naas on Saturday – fromthehorsesmouth.info Nap Hand FIFTH winning tip at the Irish meeting!
Eye Witness gained a 4 1/4 lengths win over Hashtag Watt, under jockey Jamie Codd, with Hunters Yarn (9-4f) third.
You Raised Me Up – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the EBF Auction Novice Hurdle over 2m 3f.
Trained by Martin Brassil and ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe, You Raised Me Up (9-2) gained a 1/2 length victory carrying 12st over Petibonome (7-4f) 11st 6lbs with Feelgood Island (9-2) third.
“We are delighted with the win and glad the meeting went ahead. Darragh did a good job.
“The aim is a stepping stone and we are very happy – hopefully it’s onwards and upwards from here,” said Brassil.
Naas fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tips: Gentleman De Mee (2-7), Elimay (8-15), Druid’s Altar (13-8) You Raised Me Up (9-2) and Eye Witness (13-2) returned a 213-1 accumulator. A Lucky 31 paid £1,158. A Canadian bet and Super Yankee both returned £1,140.
Sovereigns Gold (9-2) and *Djasek (6-1) *Skybet paid 5 places (3.25) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selections, were both placed. Captain Kangaroo (4-9) finished second – with all fromthehorsesmouth.info 8 tips being in the *frame.
