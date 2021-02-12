Hobbs-Smarty Wild eyes Warwick Paddy Power Handicap Chase





Laughnane-El Hombre noted in Chelmsford Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap

Mullins-Elimay Naas Listed Mares Chase tilt

By Andrew Atkinson

David Laughnane saddles seven-year-old El Hombre (2.20) at Chelmsford on Saturday in the Class 4 Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap over 6 furlongs, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Smarty Wild (3.15) Warwick is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Paddy Power C2 Handicap Chase, over 2m 4f.

Philip Hobbs trained seven-year-old Smarty Wild, who landed a Class 3 at Kempton in January, featured in C1 company at Sandown Park in 2019.

Willie Mullins in-form stables saddles Elimay (1.40) Naas tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Class 1 Listed Mares Chase over 2m, noted when finishing second at Thurles (C1) last month.

WARWICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Striking A Pose (ew). 2.05 Paul’s Saga. 2.40 Allmankind. 3.15 Smarty Wild (ew). 3.50 Blame The Game (ew). 4.25 Amarillo Sky (ew). 4.55 Nothin To Ask (ew).

NAAS fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.35 Captain Kangaroo. 1.05 Gentlemen De Mee. 1.40 Elimay. 2.15 Sovereign Gold (ew). 2.50 Druids Altar. 3.25 Djasek (ew). 4.00 You Raised Me Up. 4.35 Eyewitness.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Tributo. 1.45 Thaki (ew). 2.20 El Hombre (ew). 2.55 Manumission (ew). 3.30 Mehmo. 4.05 Luna Wish (ew). 4.38 Beat The Judge.

